McDermott closed Monday's 152-111 loss to the Pacers with 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and one rebound across 20 minutes.

McDermott continues to fill a perimeter-shooting role off the bench for the Spurs, with the four triples he hit Monday representing a new season high. He led San Antonio in scoring Monday, but it came in the context of emptying the bench amid a blowout loss; 14 Spurs players logged at least eight minutes.