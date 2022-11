McDermott (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott missed his first contest of the season Thursday due to left calf tightness, but it appears he'll likely return to action Saturday after a one-game absence. Across 15 appearances, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 9.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.