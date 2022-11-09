McDermott is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a left ankle sprain.
Although it's not certain, McDermott likely picked up the injury during Monday's loss to Denver. In the game, the forward posted nine points, one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes. If McDermott is unable to go, Josh Richardson and Malaki Branham are candidates to see increased run against the Grizzlies.
