McDermott logged 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3PT) and one turnover in 14 minutes in Monday's 122-121 preseason loss to the Thunder.

It was a solid showing for the veteran sharpshooter. There is increased competition at forward this season with Cedi Osman around, but McDermott will like his chances of being in the rotation because of the floor spacing he provides.