McDermott tallied 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes in a 111-98 loss Sunday against New Orleans.

McDermott came off the bench and scored 11 points in six minutes in the first quarter, making all three of his three-point tries. He was just 1-for-4 from the field over his last 13 minutes. The 30-year-old is averaging 11.7 points and is shooting 44.4 percent from the field over his first three preseason games.