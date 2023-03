McDermott racked up 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-120 win over the Nuggets.

San Antonio's bench outscored Denver's bench 58-25 with McDermott leading the charge after two straight games on the shelf with a thumb injury. The Spurs are finally getting healthy, so it would be wishful thinking to expect this type of production from McDermott going forward.