McDermott amassed six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 victory over the Suns.

McDermott's floor spacing is a luxury for the Spurs, and he's been hot to start the season with a 54.5 percent clip from beyond the arc. He hasn't played enough to impact most fantasy leagues, however, as he's averaging 14.3 minutes per contest.