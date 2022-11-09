McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
McDermott was questionable for Wednesday's matchup, but he'll officially be able to suit up after participating in the team's shootaround Wednesday. Over his last five games, he's averaged 10.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Participates in shootaround•
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Catches fire in win Sunday•
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Does damage off bench•
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Logs 20 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Spurs' Doug McDermott: Avoids serious injury•