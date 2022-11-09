McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

McDermott was questionable for Wednesday's matchup, but he'll officially be able to suit up after participating in the team's shootaround Wednesday. Over his last five games, he's averaged 10.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game.