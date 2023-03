McDermott had 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Magic.

McDermott sank at least five triples for just the fourth time this season en route to his third consecutive game in double figures. During that stretch, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26 minutes with 58/62/67 shooting splits.