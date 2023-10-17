McDermott finished Monday's preseason game against the Rockets with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

McDermott was held out of San Antonio's previous exhibition strictly for rest, but he was given the green light for Monday's action. He was unable to get things going on the offensive end, scoring his only basket from beyond the arc, and he didn't contribute much elsewhere. McDermott will have two more chances in the preseason to prove he belongs in the team's rotation.