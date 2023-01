McDermott supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to New York.

McDermott posted his best scoring performance since Dec. 19 against Houston, and he did so by shooting the ball with efficiency. He knocked down 71.4 percent of his attempts from the field and two of three from downtown. He also notched his first block since Dec. 17 and his first steal since Nov. 26.