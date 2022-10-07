McDermott finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two assists and a rebound over 19 minutes in the Spurs' loss to Orlando on Thursday.

McDermott was hot in the second quarter, going 3-of-4 from the field, including a 27-foot three-pointer off an assist from Josh Richardson. The Spurs forward added another four points in the third quarter but also committed three turnovers in just over a three-minute span, two of which came on offensive fouls. He did not play in the fourth quarter as the Spurs continue to provide extra rest to their starters.