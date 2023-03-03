McDermott has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Pacers with a sprained right thumb, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott will finish Thursday's contest scoreless (0-3 FG) with one assist in just seven minutes of action. Keita-Bates Diop and Devin Vassell figure to see more minutes for the rest of the tilt. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Rockets in the opening leg of a back-to-back set.