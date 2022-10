McDermott (wrist) exited Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz with a right wrist injury and will not return, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

McDermott's injury does not appear to be too serious, as he wanted to return to the game. However, the Spurs decided he would remain out as a precaution and get X-rays in Salt Lake City. McDermott will compete with Jeremy Sochan for the team's starting small forward spot for the regular season.