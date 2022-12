McDermott (ankle) is available for Thursday's affair with the Rockets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

McDermott was listed as probable due to the injury and, as expected, will take the floor Thursday after missing San Antonio's previous two games. In 20 appearances, McDermott has averaged 10.3 points and 2.0 3PM across 20.7 minutes per game but could be in line for a larger workload Thursday given the Spurs' lengthy injury report.