McDermott (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott had scored in double figures in four of his last six appearances, and he averaged 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game during that time. Josh Richardson, Stanley Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are candidates to see increased run Sunday, while McDermott's next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against Brooklyn.