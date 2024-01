McDermott has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a right forearm contusion, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

McDermott wasn't on the Spurs' initial injury report, but he'll sit for the first time since the start of December. He had played double-digit minutes in each of his last five appearances, averaging 5.8 points in 16.4 minutes per game. Julian Champagnie and Blake Wesley could see a few additional minutes Wednesday.