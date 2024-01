McDermott will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to a right ankle sprain, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reports. He finished with 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes.

The Spurs put this game away early, so the lopsided score could have factored into the decision as well. San Antonio will play again Saturday versus the Bulls, and McDermott should be considered questionable for that one. If he can't suit up, Cedi Osman could be more involved.