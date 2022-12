McDermott won't return to Wednesday's matchup against the Thunder due to right ankle soreness, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

The forward must have re-aggravated his ankle injury sometime during Wednesday's matchup, as McDermott missed the team's loss to the Lakers this past Friday with the same issue. McDermott tallied five points, four assists and one rebound in 16 minutes off the bench before exiting.