Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Active Saturday
Eubanks will be active for Saturday's game against Sacramento, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Eubanks has a chance to crack the rotation, though he'll most likely act as deep rotational depth. Across seven appearances at the NBA level this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 5.4 minutes.
