Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Agrees to two-way contract with Spurs

Eubanks will sign a two-way contract with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was announced back in July that Eubanks would join the Spurs for training camp, but this latest update indicates San Antonio may be a bit higher on the upside of the 6-foot-10 forward than originally believed. A two-way contract means Eubanks will be able to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, with the rest of his time coming as a member of the Spurs' G-League affiliate. Essentially, it gives Eubanks the opportunity to develop closely within the organization, while also potentially getting spot minutes at the big league level if injuries were to occur in the frontcourt during the season. Eubanks should be well off the fantasy radar despite this signing.