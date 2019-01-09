Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Available Wednesday
Eubanks (undisclosed) is available to play Wednesday at Memphis, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Eubanks missed Monday's game due to an undisclosed injury but is available to play Wednesday if his number is called upon.
