Eubanks will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Cavs, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

The Spurs experimented with a three-guard lineup Friday in Brooklyn, but they'll go back to Eubanks at center Sunday, with Trey Lyles sliding back down to forward. Eubanks saw 15 minutes off the bench Friday, finishing with six points and four boards.

