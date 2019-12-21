Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Banks just two in loss
Eubanks scored two points (0-3 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds during Thursday's G League loss to College Park.
Eubanks started and played 20 minutes in this one. Despite the subpar effort, he is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 12 G League games this season.
