Eubanks scored two points (0-3 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds during Thursday's G League loss to College Park.

Eubanks started and played 20 minutes in this one. Despite the subpar effort, he is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 12 G League games this season.

