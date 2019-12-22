Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Bounces back with double-double
Eubanks scored 31 points (12-17 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals during Saturday's G League win over Capital City.
After scoring just two last time out, Eubanks rebounded with one of his best games of the season. He started and led the Spurs with 31 minutes played.
