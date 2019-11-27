Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Called up, available
Eubanks has been recalled from the G League and is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Eubanks has only appeared in one game this season for the Spurs, seeing two minutes on Nov. 1. It seems unlikely that he'll see significant minutes Wednesday.
