Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Called up by Spurs
Eubanks has been recalled by the Spurs ahead of Saturday's game against Detroit, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Considering that the Spurs are reportedly fully healthy, it's unlikely that Eubanks will receive many minutes. The 22-year-old center's seen action just four times this season and is averaging 2.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest.
