Eubanks scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and racked up eight rebounds, one steal, and three blocks during Monday's G-League win over Lakeland.

Eubanks played 28 minutes in the affair tying for the team lead in rebounds and also for second in points. He's averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game through seven G-League contests.