Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Chips in 16
Eubanks scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and racked up eight rebounds, one steal, and three blocks during Monday's G-League win over Lakeland.
Eubanks played 28 minutes in the affair tying for the team lead in rebounds and also for second in points. He's averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game through seven G-League contests.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...