Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Coming off bench Friday
Eubanks will come off the bench Friday against the Nets, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Coach Gregg Popovich will opt to go small against Brooklyn, starting Trey Lyles at center and DeMar DeRozan at power forward. Across the past three games, Eubanks has averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.
