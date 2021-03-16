Eubanks scored eight points (4-7 FG) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one block in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

Coming off his best game of the season, Eubanks was able to contribute another solid performance in the second half of a back-to-back set. The Spurs' backup center grabbed at least five rebounds for the third straight contest but really struggled with ball control, picking up a season-high six turnovers. Since returning from the All-Star break, Eubanks is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.