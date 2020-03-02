Eubanks scored a career-high 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Spurs' 114-113 win over the Magic.

With top center LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) sidelined Saturday, Eubanks was summoned from the G League's Austin Spurs to provide extra depth in the frontcourt. Coach Gregg Popovich may not have initially intended to use Eubanks in the rotation, but the two-way player ended up seeing meaningful minutes after backup center Jakob Poeltl (knee) exited in the first half. Poeltl has since said that he expects to be sidelined for 2-to-4 weeks with an MCL sprain, while Aldridge looks at risk of missing a third straight game Monday against the Pacers. If Aldridge is out, Trey Lyles would presumably shift over from power forward to center, with Eubanks likely serving as the top backup.