Eubanks tallied 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot across 28 minutes in Saturday's 111-85 win over Phoenix.

Eubanks got a chance to start with DeMar DeRozen and Jakob Poeltl both resting Saturday. The 24-year-old didn't waste the opportunity, notching his second double-double of the campaign. Eubanks is averaging a modest 5.1 points, 3.8 boards and 1.0 blocks this season, but he has reached double-digit points in three of his past four contests and has racked up seven blocked shots over that stretch.