Eubanks recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 win at Houston.

Eubanks has played in each of the Spurs' past four games, the last three likely because of an injury to starting center LaMarcus Aldridge (hip). He made the most of 16 minutes Saturday, recording his first with at least 10 points and three blocks. If Aldridge is out for an extended time, Eubanks could finally log some serviceable value in his age-24 season.