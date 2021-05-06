Eubanks amassed 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 loss to the Jazz.

Eubanks continues to flash a certain amount of upside, this time falling just one rebound short of a double-double. With the game basically over at the half, the Spurs decided to rest their starters for the majority of the second half. Eubanks has shown us enough over the past month to at least be on the radar in standard leagues. Should he slide into a more consistent role prior to the end of the regular season, GMs should at least pay some attention.