Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Flirts with double-double
Eubanks totaled 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's G League win over Rio Grande Valley.
Eubanks was one rebound shy of a double-double Saturday, as the forward managed 23 points across 61.5 percent shooting while grabbing a team-best nine boards. Eubanks is averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds through two G League games this season.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.