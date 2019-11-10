Eubanks totaled 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's G League win over Rio Grande Valley.

Eubanks was one rebound shy of a double-double Saturday, as the forward managed 23 points across 61.5 percent shooting while grabbing a team-best nine boards. Eubanks is averaging 16.5 points and 8.0 rebounds through two G League games this season.