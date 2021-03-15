Eubanks had 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the 76ers.

Eubanks could be in position to benefit from the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge, but Sunday's game wasn't a great sample to draw from, as the game got out of hand after the Sixers outscored San Antonio 46-21 in the third quarter. Gregg Popovich ended up using a 14-man rotation with 13 players logging at least 11 minutes of action. While Eubanks thrived with the increased workload (24 minutes), he can't be counted upon to reach 20 minutes on most nights.