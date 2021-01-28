Eubanks (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was active for Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Celtics, but he didn't leave the bench in the victory.

Eubanks was available for the first time since Jan. 5 following a three-week layoff while he waited to clear the NBA protocol for COVID-19. Due to the missed time, Eubanks may need a few more days to get his conditioning back in order, but he's unlikely to be a regular part of head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation anyway while centers LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl are both healthy.