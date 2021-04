Eubanks scored nine points (2-6 FG, 5-6 FT) with 13 rebounds and one assist in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Eubanks returned to the bench after a spot start Saturday, but continued his strong work on the glass. The center has grabbed double-digit rebounds in three of his last five contests and has also provided solid defensive stats. Over that stretch, Eubanks has averaged 10.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.