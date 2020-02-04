Eubanks posted 29 points (14-20 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in Saturday's G League win over Texas.

Eubanks hadn't made an appearance in the G League or the NBA since Jan. 21, but he was ready nonetheless, starting and playing 32 minutes. He's averaging 15.1 points in 19 games with Austin this season.