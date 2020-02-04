Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Leads G League win
Eubanks posted 29 points (14-20 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks in Saturday's G League win over Texas.
Eubanks hadn't made an appearance in the G League or the NBA since Jan. 21, but he was ready nonetheless, starting and playing 32 minutes. He's averaging 15.1 points in 19 games with Austin this season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...