Eubanks recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes in Saturday's 140-103 loss to the Suns.

With Jakob Poeltl on the bench, Eubanks joined the group of reserve players and put up a respectable total despite the blowout. Eubanks will continue to be the first in line behind Poeltl, but contributions from Gorgui Dieng will cut into his production.