Eubanks recorded 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 win over the Rockets.

With LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) sidelined for a second straight game, Eubanks remained in head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation as the backup center behind Jakob Poeltt. He made the most of 16 minutes Saturday, hitting double figures in scoring for the first time while tying his season high in blocks. Even with Aldridge expected to miss more time, Eubanks is unlikely to see his playing time rise much from this level in games where Poeltl is able to avoid foul trouble.