Eubanks put up six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Starting in place of the injured LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) for the third time in four games, Eubanks shined in the defensive categories, but he had little else to hang his hat on. He may continue to draw starts while Aldridge and his top backup, Jakob Poeltl (knee), are sidelined, but Eubanks doesn't look like he'll receive the minutes he needs to be a viable fantasy option in most 12-team leagues.