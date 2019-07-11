Eubanks (rest) posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during the Spurs' 79-78 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

Eubanks drew the start at center and put together another strong showing, checking in second behind Quinndary Weatherspoon in scoring on the Spurs for the night. The big man saw action in 23 regular-season games during his rookie 2018 campaign, averaging a modest 4.9 minutes over those contests. He was naturally much more productive in G League action, averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks across 25 minutes in 32 games.