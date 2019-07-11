Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Near double-double in loss
Eubanks (rest) posted 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during the Spurs' 79-78 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Eubanks drew the start at center and put together another strong showing, checking in second behind Quinndary Weatherspoon in scoring on the Spurs for the night. The big man saw action in 23 regular-season games during his rookie 2018 campaign, averaging a modest 4.9 minutes over those contests. He was naturally much more productive in G League action, averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks across 25 minutes in 32 games.
More News
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...