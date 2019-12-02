Eubanks contributed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 loss to the Pistons.

Eubanks finished with a career highs in rebounding and minutes while matching his career high in scoring. The 22-year-old sophomore had appeared in just two games this season prior to this one, but the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) combined with the lopsided score resulted in extra tick for Eubanks.