Spurs' Drew Eubanks: Nears double-double
Eubanks contributed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 132-98 loss to the Pistons.
Eubanks finished with a career highs in rebounding and minutes while matching his career high in scoring. The 22-year-old sophomore had appeared in just two games this season prior to this one, but the absence of LaMarcus Aldridge (thigh) combined with the lopsided score resulted in extra tick for Eubanks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...