Eubanks notched 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Blazers.

Eubanks had a strong performance off the bench since he didn't miss a single shot while also contributing in other categories. The former Oregon State standout has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances, but he's not expected to have a large role off the bench moving forward and his best-case scenario is him being a capable streaming alternative in deep formats.