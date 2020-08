Eubanks had eight points (2-4 FG, 4-5 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's win over Memphis.

Eubanks isn't much of a fantasy consideration, but he took on a significantly larger workload Monday than he did in Friday's seeding-game opener, when he played just two minutes off the bench. With both LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) and Trey Lyles (appendicitis) sitting out, Eubanks could continue to play an elevated role behind Jakob Poeltl.