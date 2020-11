Eubanks signed a three-year contract with the Spurs on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old big man is entering his third season in the league. He showed off some upside during the NBA bubble, averaging 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 20.0 minutes across the final seven games. He's unlikely to see fantasy-relevant minutes unless LaMarcus Aldridge gets dealt or Jakob Poeltl ends up elsewhere.