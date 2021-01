Eubanks (COVID-19 protocols) is not on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Monday's game at New Orleans, Spurs play-by-play man Dan Weiss reports.

Eubanks missed a string of time due to the league's health and safety protocols, but it looks like he'll be back to availability Monday night. Eubanks saw double-digit minutes in all three of his appearances this season, but the Spurs were without LaMarcus Aldridge during that those contests.