Eubanks will sit out Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Hornets for rest purposes, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Eubanks and Lonnie Walker IV getting the day off, the Spurs will be able to get longer looks at the some of the other options on their summer-league roster. Eubanks put up 15 points, three blocks and two rebounds in 28 minutes during his first outing in Las Vegas.