Eubanks had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals in Monday's overtime win over Washington.

Eubanks saw 18 minutes of action off the bench as he continues to hold down a consistent role behind Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson. He scored in double figures for the first time since April 17, snapping a four-game streak of single-digit tallies.